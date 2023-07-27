Advanced ELENA Course 2022 on International Protection in Europe – Registration open now!

The 2023 Advanced ELENA Course on International protection in Europe will take place on Friday 10 November and Saturday 11 November 2023. The Course will be held at the H10 Marina Barcelona Hotel in Barcelona, Spain.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn about the latest developments in European asylum and migration law and to engage with practitioners, academics and decision-makers from all over Europe.

This year’s course will explore recent jurisprudence and practices of the Court of Justice of the European Union and the European Court of Human Rights. Universal jurisdiction and accountability and the interplay between climate change displacement and asylum will also be addressed, as well as disability rights of refugees.

Three workshops will offer participants the chance to gain practical knowledge of crucial topics such as the use of medical and forensic documents in the asylum procedure; the interpretation and application in Europe of Article 1D, 1951 Convention /Article 12(1)(a) QD; and the state of play on the new Pact on migration and asylum negotiations as well as to exchange national practices and legal strategies.

Registration and agenda: