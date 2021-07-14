Advanced ELENA Course 2021: ‘Strengthening International Protection in Europe and Thinking Ahead’ -Now open for registration!

The 2021 Advanced ELENA Course will take place on Friday 1 October and Saturday 2 October 2021. The Course will be held at the Hôtel Mercure Marseille Vieux-Port in Marseille, France .

Participants will have the opportunity to learn about the latest developments in European asylum and migration law and to engage with practitioners, academics and decision-makers from all over Europe.

This year’s course will explore recent jurisprudence and practices of the Court of Justice of the European Union and the European Court of Human Rights, including practices related to interim measures in asylum cases and the entry into force of Protocol No. 15 to the ECHR; the impact of Covid-19 and the use of blockchain technology on migrants’ health; the end of international protection; as well as the European Ombudsman’s complaint mechanism and rules of procedure.

Three workshops will offer participants the chance to gain practical knowledge of crucial topics such as alternatives to detention; challenging medical age assessment; and access to classified information in national security cases, encouraging the exchange of national practices and legal strategies.

We look forward to safely returning to in-person activities this autumn. Hopefully, the lifting of restrictions forced upon us by the Covid-19 crisis will continue in the coming months and ECRE has spent time considering the steps we can take to ensure delegates and facilitators are as safe as possible, while still delivering an effective and enjoyable learning experience. Physical distancing measures will be implemented at all times, and regular cleaning will be done to ensure the safety of participants. With the COVID-19 government guidelines continuing to shift, we will be regularly reviewing these steps and update you with any changes as and when they happen.

To register for the course, please click here (by 5 September 2021).

Photo: ©Jonny Joka, August 2019