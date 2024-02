ECRE is pleased to announce the launch of its latest campaign: #EUisU!

#EUisU is aimed at mobilising EU citizens, particularly socially-engaged young people and people with migrant backgrounds, to vote in the 2024 European Parliament elections that are taking place 6-9 June.

If you would like to know more about #EUisU, please visit the campaign website.

If you have any questions about #EUisU or if you would like to join, please contact Tamam Abusalama.